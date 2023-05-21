Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,793 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

