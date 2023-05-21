Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.