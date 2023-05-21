Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

NYSE DPZ opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

