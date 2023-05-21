Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 43,599 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 331.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CarMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 342,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

