Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

