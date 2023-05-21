First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 72,587 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of DXC Technology worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

