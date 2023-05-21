Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $27.33 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

