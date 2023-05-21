Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.