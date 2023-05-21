Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FTV opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

