Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity

V.F. Stock Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.