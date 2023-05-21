Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $510.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

