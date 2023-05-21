Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 337,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,797 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.