MQS Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SouthState by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,930 shares of company stock worth $4,125,195 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

