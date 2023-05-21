General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of GE stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

