Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $228.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.06. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

