Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

