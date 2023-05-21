Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Simulations Plus worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,336. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

