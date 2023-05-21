The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

SCHW opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.