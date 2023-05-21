Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,227 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.