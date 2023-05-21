Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after buying an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 188,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $229.48 and a one year high of $356.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average is $273.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

