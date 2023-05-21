Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,611 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,610,000 after purchasing an additional 122,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.