Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

