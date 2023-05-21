Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $729,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,762,000 after buying an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

