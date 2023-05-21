Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,508,827 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £11.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

In other news, insider Will Holland bought 1,079,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,796 ($13,523.74). Insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

