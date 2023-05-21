The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,074.31

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,074.31 ($51.04) and traded as high as GBX 4,323 ($54.15). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,234 ($53.04), with a volume of 221,853 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($59.50) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,800 ($60.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 5,100 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,624.40 ($57.93).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,245.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,074.31. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,241.38%.

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.