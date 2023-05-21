Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.71 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 15.24 ($0.19). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 422,776 shares trading hands.

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Sabien Technology Group

In other Sabien Technology Group news, insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £13,430.43 ($16,823.79). In other Sabien Technology Group news, insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £13,430.43 ($16,823.79). Also, insider Richard Parris acquired 950,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($130,903.17). 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

