P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $6.17. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1,583 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

P&F Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.52.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

