B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.58. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2,742 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%.
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.
