B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.58. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2,742 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

