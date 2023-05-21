KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.19

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.19 and traded as high as C$10.44. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 9,648 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.19. The firm has a market cap of C$103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$458.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.