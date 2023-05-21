Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.43

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.43 and traded as high as C$27.18. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 143,125 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.46.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.6309751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -34.57%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

