Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.17

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.17 and traded as high as C$75.53. Metro shares last traded at C$75.20, with a volume of 634,042 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.78.

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.56 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.2558008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

