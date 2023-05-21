International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.93

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.93 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.34). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 120,883 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IPF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £238.33 million, a PE ratio of 443.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.01.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($27,007.39). In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($55,117.12). Also, insider Gary Thompson bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($27,007.39). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,443 shares of company stock worth $8,721,743. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.