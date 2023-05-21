Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.37 and traded as high as C$11.77. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 4,964 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.38. The stock has a market cap of C$367.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.0800745 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

