Locus Chain Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and $28,805.75 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

