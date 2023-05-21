Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $39.95 million and $555,927.30 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,534,702,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,989,055,327 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

