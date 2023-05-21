Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Stratis has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $72.27 million and $1.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.86 or 0.06726169 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,321,403 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

