Steem (STEEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.51 million and $1.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,892.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00343192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00558179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00067923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00427815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,525,400 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

