Humanscape (HUM) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $498,460.10 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

