BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.31. BAE Systems shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6,445 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

