Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.18

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.18 ($38.24) and traded as high as €43.65 ($47.45). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €42.22 ($45.89), with a volume of 478,129 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FME. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

