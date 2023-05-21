Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.72

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.72 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 182.92 ($2.29). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.23), with a volume of 59,150 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £190.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,486.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.75.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($528,488.54). 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Galliford Try

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.