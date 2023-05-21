Robert W. Baird Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $90.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.31.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

