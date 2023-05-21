Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $626.20

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.20 ($7.84) and traded as high as GBX 642.40 ($8.05). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 622.40 ($7.80), with a volume of 1,975,482 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.93) to GBX 940 ($11.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.78) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 625 ($7.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.67 ($9.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 626.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.81, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,279,170.95). In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,279,170.95). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.63), for a total value of £233,394.80 ($292,364.78). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

