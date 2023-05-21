HC Wainwright Cuts Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target to $1.50

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Centogene Stock Performance

CNTG stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

