SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,741.04

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,741.04 ($21.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,875.50 ($23.49). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,868 ($23.40), with a volume of 1,568,952 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.31) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($24.19).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,925.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,811.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,742.23.

SSE Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at SSE

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,175.26%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,056.44). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.