Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as high as C$8.50. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 106,086 shares changing hands.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.9847953 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.75%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

