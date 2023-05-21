Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 650.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $258,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.