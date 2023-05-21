SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $803.11

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.11 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 810.60 ($10.15). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.12), with a volume of 2,267,540 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.02) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.59) to GBX 975 ($12.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.91).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 783.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 803.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
