SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $803.11

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.11 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 810.60 ($10.15). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.12), with a volume of 2,267,540 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.02) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.59) to GBX 975 ($12.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.91).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 783.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 803.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

About SEGRO

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 149,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 817 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,222,125.79 ($1,530,910.42). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.