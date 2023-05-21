Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.37

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.37 and traded as high as C$140.85. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$140.27, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.47.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

