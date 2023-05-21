Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.89

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.89 and traded as high as C$28.08. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$28.06, with a volume of 293,548 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Parex Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.90.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$510.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.3647295 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

